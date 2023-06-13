Putnam Investments LLC Buys 136,542 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,465,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $77,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

