Putnam Investments LLC Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of eBay worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

