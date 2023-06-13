Putnam Investments LLC Has $33.64 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MET opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.