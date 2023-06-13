Putnam Investments LLC Has $59.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 472.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $59,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

