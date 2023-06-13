Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Cooper Companies worth $85,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

