Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 98,843 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,843 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Biogen stock opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

