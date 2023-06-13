Putnam Investments LLC Sells 20,503 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $36,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

