Putnam Investments LLC Sells 9,309 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

