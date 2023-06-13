Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $42,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,451,000 after buying an additional 279,318 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

