Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

