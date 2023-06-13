Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.6 %

EVER has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

EVER opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,139 shares of company stock valued at $187,771. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

