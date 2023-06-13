Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.86.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $928.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

