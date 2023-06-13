Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

