Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By William Blair

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. Sealed Air has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

