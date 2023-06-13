Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) vs. Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Head-To-Head Review

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 95.85%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quantum is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

70.7% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quantum has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum and Key Tronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $412.75 million 0.25 -$37.94 million ($0.43) -2.52 Key Tronic $551.73 million 0.11 $3.38 million $0.47 12.21

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -9.19% N/A -7.53% Key Tronic 0.92% 2.37% 0.71%

Summary

Key Tronic beats Quantum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup appliances for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; portfolio of products designed for the capture and analysis of video surveillance and security, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers managed services, customer support agreements, software subscriptions, installation, and consulting and training services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Key Tronic

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

