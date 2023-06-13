RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,067,000 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,452,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. BELLUS Health makes up 2.1% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.84% of BELLUS Health worth $102,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.67.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 578,586.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

