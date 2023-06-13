RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.97% of Athira Pharma worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Gengos bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 85,012 shares of company stock worth $254,884 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Athira Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.