RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,009,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,673,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 8.35% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,695,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 1,708,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.