RA Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the quarter. DICE Therapeutics accounts for about 4.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 14.37% of DICE Therapeutics worth $213,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 172,960 shares worth $6,183,509. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DICE opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DICE. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

