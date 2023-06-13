RA Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,810,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,000. Acrivon Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 23.03% of Acrivon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

