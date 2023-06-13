RA Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.31% of Design Therapeutics worth $30,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
DSGN opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Design Therapeutics Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.