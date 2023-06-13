RA Capital Management L.P. Has $18.43 Million Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941,587 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Solid Biosciences worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 168,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.29. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

