RA Capital Management L.P. Has $47.11 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.18% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $47,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 446,574 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

