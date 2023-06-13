RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $885,000 in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 1.43% of Immunic as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
