RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,853,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,959,000. Inhibrx comprises approximately 1.9% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.85% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx Profile

INBX stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

