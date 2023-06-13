RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $32,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

