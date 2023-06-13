RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech makes up 2.5% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 1.48% of Legend Biotech worth $121,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

