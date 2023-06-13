Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in May

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raffles Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RAFLF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Raffles Medical Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.
About Raffles Medical Group
Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.