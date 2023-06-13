Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Insider Activity

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock worth $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.