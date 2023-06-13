Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

RETA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $2,485,432 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

