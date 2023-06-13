Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enservco (ENSV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN: ENSV):

4/14/2023 – Enservco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Enservco Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Enservco Co. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

