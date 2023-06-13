Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enservco (ENSV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN: ENSV):
- 6/10/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – Enservco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Enservco Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Enservco Co. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
