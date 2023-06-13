Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $49.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.