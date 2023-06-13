Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.20% of Regions Financial worth $245,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.