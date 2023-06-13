Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of RSG opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

