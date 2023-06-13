Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

