Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

