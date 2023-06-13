Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $44.00 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

