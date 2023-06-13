Reviewing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $115.54 million 1.60 -$187.83 million ($5.87) -1.27

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out -21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -128.16% -11.30% -1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

