Reviewing Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) & Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) and Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kroger 1 8 8 0 2.41

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.70%. Kroger has a consensus price target of $52.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than Kroger.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 2.40 Kroger $148.26 billion 0.22 $2.24 billion $3.07 15.11

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.51% 31.84% 6.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kroger beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

(Get Rating)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.