Reviewing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.19 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A Globant $1.85 billion 4.21 $148.89 million $3.46 53.23

Profitability

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -15.00% -89.32% -15.87% Globant 8.03% 11.65% 8.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DATATRAK International and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00

Globant has a consensus price target of $216.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats DATATRAK International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.