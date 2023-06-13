Reviewing Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) & Its Competitors

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 346 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -322.28% -53.46% -13.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 6.03 Novozymes A/S Competitors $125.55 million -$11.00 million 72.30

Analyst Recommendations

Novozymes A/S’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 278 1505 3868 31 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.88%. Given Novozymes A/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

