Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TNR Technical and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $3.34, indicating a potential upside of 137.00%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech $890,000.00 244.56 -$77.97 million ($0.61) -2.31

This table compares TNR Technical and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -7,437.68% -59.78% -49.15%

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

