Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Codexis has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 474.07%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A Codexis $138.59 million 1.30 -$33.59 million ($0.72) -3.75

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99% Codexis -41.17% -32.75% -20.39%

Volatility and Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codexis beats Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market. The Novel Biotherapeutics segment targets new opportunities to discover and improve biotherapeutic drug candidates. Its products include screening kits and Codex HiFi Hot Start DNA Polymerase. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

