RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) will issue its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million.

RF Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

RFIL stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

