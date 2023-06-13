Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $160,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

