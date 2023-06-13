Robert W. Baird Lowers Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

