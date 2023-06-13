Robert W. Baird Lowers Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
