Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,807,968 shares of company stock valued at $103,289,480 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 710,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

