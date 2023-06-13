Rory Mepham Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND) Stock

Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND – Get Rating) insider Rory Mepham bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,512.51).

Sancus Lending Group Stock Up 100.0 %

Sancus Lending Group stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,277.25, a current ratio of 25.85 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Sancus Lending Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.19.

About Sancus Lending Group

Sancus Lending Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative finance services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Offshore, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sancus Loans Limited. The company offers property backed, and small and medium-sized enterprise loans.

