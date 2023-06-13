Rory Mepham Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND) Stock

Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND – Get Rating) insider Rory Mepham bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,512.51).
Sancus Lending Group Stock Up 100.0 %
Sancus Lending Group stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,277.25, a current ratio of 25.85 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Sancus Lending Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.19.
About Sancus Lending Group
