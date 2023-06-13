Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

