Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
RCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.79.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.6 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.43.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
