Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

